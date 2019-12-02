Avengers: Endgame Fan Theory Points Out Captain America Could Be Star-Lord’s Grandpa

Kevin Feige and his team at Marvel Studios has built a massive Hollywood franchise, big enough that nearly every film it releases is a cultural phenomenon and an event in and of itself. Naturally, this has led to an excited fan base that picks apart each film frame by frame, trying to pore over everything as to hopefully find any potential Easter eggs or tips for the next movie. Part of this is the evolution of fan theories, something the internet has no shortage of in this day in age. Every so often, one fan theory comes along that’s so absurd you just have to pause and read it — and then suddenly, you end up shocked to find out it actually makes at least the slightest logistical sense.

That’s particularly the case with a bonkers, yet totally reasonable, fan theory from Redditor u/chill_bishop. According to the theorist, there’s a way Captain America (Chris Evans) — yes, that Captain America — is actually Star-Lord’s (Chris Pratt) biological grandfather. Are you still with us? Good.

Essentially it’s all rooted in the fact Laura Haddock — the actor who plays Meredith Quill, Peter’s mother — also appears in Captain America: The First Avenger. The theorist claims Haddock plays both Meredith and Meredith’s mother, the latter of which had a fling with Steve Rogers at some point in The First Avenger. There’s not entirely that much supporting evidence available for the claim, other than the fact Meredith’s mother isn’t in the room when she passes away during the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy and a slight awkward silence when we see the two meet in The First Avenger. On top of that, there are some things with aging that would suggest everything matches up, which you can read in the full theory here.

This would also seem to suggest some of Peter’s abilities would also move down the line, making him a super soldier plus part ancient alien, thanks to his father’s Celestial background. Both Star-Lord and his apparent grandpappy Steve Rogers can be seen in Avengers: Endgame, now streaming on Disney+.

