Marvel Releases New ‘Captain Marvel’ Posters

The Captain Marvel party is just beginning, and now we have two new posters to help us pass the time until Marvel Studios’ latest film is finally here.

Marvel Studios gifted us with two stylish new posters, both putting the slick new costume at the forefront. The first is a full profile shot of Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers as she stands ready for action with fists clenched. The poster is a bit brighter than previous posters, so you can really see the small gold and red accents throughout the suit.

The second poster is a close-up shot of Larson with the Captain Marvel helmet in full effect, and that includes that sick mohawk. She’s carrying an expression that gives a clear signal of “don’t mess with me unless you want to get thrown across the galaxy”, so if you do decide to mess with her…well, good luck with that.

You can catch both posters above.

“Marvel Studios’ #CaptainMarvel is in theaters in 1 Month. Get tickets now: //www.Fandango.com/CaptainMarvel”

Captain Marvel is clearly going to be one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when she finally arrives, even when put up against the impressive lineup in Avengers: Endgame. Thing is, the Russo Brothers are well versed in balancing even the most powerful characters with the flaws and heart that make us love them so much, and they’ve got a plan for Captain Marvel too.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” said Joe. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

