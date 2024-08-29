Marvel Celebrates 85 Years With Heartwarming Video

Happy Birthday, Marvel! In 1939, the iconic comics company was started by Martin Goodman under the name Timely Comics before becoming known as Atlas Comics. In 1961, the company took on the name we know and love today, Marvel Comics. The Marvel brand started with the birth of The Fantastic Four and other iconic titles created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko, and more. Now, Marvel is celebrating 85 years. In honor of this momentous occasion, Marvel Studios took to social media to share a heartwarming video celebrating the company’s big milestone. From old footage of Lee to interviews with Marvel Cinematic Universe actors, this new video is guaranteed to make any Marvel fan’s heart swell.

The video features a tribute to comics and includes footage from upcoming film projects such as Thunderbolts* and Captain America: Brave New World. You can also catch a glimpse of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, interviews with Tom Hiddleston and Angela Bassett, a nod to X-Men: The Animated Series, and more. “Celebrating 85 years of Marvel, thanks to you, True Believers,” Marvel Studios captioned the post. You can check it out below:

Marvel’s 85th Anniversary Variants Pay Tribute to Classic Comic Covers:

Marvel Comics 85th anniversary variants.

Last month, it was revealed that Marvel would be celebrating its 85th anniversary with some special variant covers. They revealed a new series of variant covers paying tribute to the original Marvel Comics (retitled Marvel Mystery Comics with issue #2). The homage covers recreate key issues of the Timely-published Captain America Comics, All-Winners Comics, and Sub-Mariner Comics. You can glimpse them on new issues of Fantastic Four, Amazing Spider-Man, Venom, Incredible Hulk, and the newly-relaunched X-Men.

“Across five covers, some of today’s hottest artists-Elizabeth Torque, David Yardin, Paco Medina, Joelle Jones, and Jan Bazaldua-reimagine artwork from industry pioneers in special homages. Featuring both classic characters and contemporary stars, these new pieces put a modern spin on iconic covers from the earliest days of Marvel Comics, including 1939’s pop culture history-shattering MARVEL COMICS #1,” Marvel.com shared. You can check out the release dates below:

Now Available:

FANTASTIC FOUR #23 Marvel 85th Anniversary Homage Variant Cover by Elizabeth Torque

VENOM #36 Marvel 85th Anniversary Homage Variant Cover by David Yardin

Available August 28th:

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #56 Marvel 85th Anniversary Homage Variant Cover by Paco Medina

X-MEN #3 Marvel 85th Anniversary Homage Variant Cover by Joelle Jones

Available September 4th:

INCREDIBLE HULK #16 Marvel 85th Anniversary Homage Variant Cover by Jan Bazaldua

You can view the variant covers here. Stay tuned for updates on all things Marvel.