X-Men #1: Marvel Releases Preview of Relaunched Series

“What does it look like when a dream moves on without you? So ended the First Krakoan Age.” So ended June’s X-Men #35, the milestone (legacy #700) issue marking the official conclusion to the Krakoan era that Jonathan Hickman ushered in during the Dawn of X relaunch in 2019. Five years after House of X and Powers of X revolutionized Marvel’s X-Men comics, the X-universe — comprising all-new titles and new X-teams led by Cyclops, Rogue, and Kate Pryde — is getting another status quo shakeup in X-Men: From the Ashes.

The X-Men relaunch begins in the pages of X-Men #1, the first of three flagship X-titles set in the From the Ashes era. Longtime X-Men writer Gerry Duggan passes the torch to Avengers and Blood Hunt scribe Jed MacKay, with pencils by Superior Spider-Man and Uncanny Avengers artist Ryan Stegman, whose interior artwork (which you can check out below) drops the Alaska-based X-Men into their baptism by fire off the coast of Santo Marco.

“It’s not just those three titles in this relaunch, there’s a lot!”MacKay said during a South by Southwest panel earlier this year. “[X-Men] is where we’ll see thefirst inklings of what the X-Men will look like in 2024. I’m veryexcited for you guys to see it when it comes out. If you look at thatline-up, they’re a group of people who are not well suited tointegrating into the world. And in these books, we’ll see what thatmeans and what it looks like going forward.”

The new X-Men lineup: Cyclops, Beast, Psylocke, Kid Omega, Magik, Temper, Juggernaut, and Magneto. “Cyclops gathers a group of his most trusted and reliable mutant soldiersalong with the brightest of the next generation to tackle the mostprevalent threats to mutantkind, including an existential new enemy thatrises out of the remains of Orchis,” the official description states.”Prepare for a reckoning as this team handles explosive mutant-specificissues without restraint. Humanity can hate them all they want, as longas they fear them!”

X-Men #1 goes on sale July 10th from Marvel Comics.

