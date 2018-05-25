Marvel Character Names Are Becoming Popular Baby Names

Marvel is now the official king of popular culture – and not just because of the crazy amount of money that films like Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2 are making at the box office. The Marvel Universe has penetrated the zeitgeist in such a way that now an entire generation of kids are getting names inspired by Marvel comics and movies!

Read below for a list of the most popular 2017 baby names that were inspired by Marvel, and just how many babies are getting those names, as reported by the U.S. Social Security Administration (via Metro UK):

Parker

5,833 Babies Total Named “Parker” in 2017.

4,346 Male

1,487 Female

No surprise here, after the popularity of Spider-Man: Homecoming, and the name “Parker” in general.

Wade

899 Babies named “Wade” in 2017. All Male.

We can definitely blame this one on the Deadpool franchise, as the number of “Wades” in the world has definitely gone up since its release.

Natasha

355 Babies named “Natasha” in 2017. All female.

We would think this one was popular in Eastern Europe already, but it wouldn’t be surprising if it got more global exposure, thanks to Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow.

Pepper

128 Babies named “Pepper” in 2017.

121 Female

7 Male

It’s a cute little name for girls – but it’d be interesting to run into a boy named “Pepper.”

Loki

96 Babies named “Loki” in 2017.

91 Male

5 Female

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki may have met his end in Avengers: Infinity War, but his name will live on these babies.

Valkyrie

63 Babies named “Valkyrie” born in 2017. All female.

Tessa Thompson’s performance in Thor: Ragnarok has given the name “Valkyrie” much wider appeal.

Marvel

50 Babies named “Marvel” in 2017.

29 Male

21 Female

The name “Marvel” itself is becoming a popular name – including with rock star like Falllout Boy’s Pete Wentz!

Banner

39 Babies named “Banner” in 2017. All male.

This one is probably just coincidence, as a surge in “Bruce” would likely be more Hulk-related – but this is as good an explanation as any for why anyone would name their kid “Banner.”

Rocket

37 Babies named “Rocket” born in 2017.

28 Male

9 Female

Rocket would probably be the first to mock the choice to name a baby after him, but we can see why the furry little guy would inspire that choice.

Quill

20 Babies named “Quill” in 2017

15 Male

5 Female

This unusual name is definitely the result of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise’s popularity in recent years.

Hawkeye

6 Babies named “Hawkeye” born in 2017. All male.

The ‘heart and soul of the Avengers’ didn’t show up in Infinity War, but was still inspiring quite a legacy for himself.