‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Don’t Have Realistic Count of How Many Marvel Characters Are in Film

It goes without saying that Avengers: Infinity War will be the largest film from Marvel Studios yet, including heroes from all over the cinematic universe. But who’s counting?

Not the directors Anthony and Joseph Russo, apparently.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While discussing the film with Entertainment Tonight, the brothers in charge of Marvel’s big crossover epic revealed that they haven’t broken down exactly how many characters are appearing in the film.

“It’s a lot,” said Joe Russo.

“We can’t keep a realistic count,” Anthony Russo added.

“We have to sit down at some point and count it,” Joe said.

The specific number that has made the rumor rounds has been 64 different Marvel characters appearing in the film, though it could be more or less by the time the final edit hits theaters. There are the main players from the different films thus far, including Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Iron Man, and the Guardians of the Galaxy. And then there are the villains who have yet to appear on screen, including Ebony Maw, Corvus Glaive, and Proxima Midnight.

Plus, as the Russos themselves state later in the interview, they have the pleasure of introducing Captain Marvel into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Asked how they tangle everyone involved in such a massive production,

“It’s interesting because it’s our third one with Marvel,” Joe said. “We know a lot of the actors, and it feels like you get in a rhythm. As people come in, it’s great because they all bring different energy and new energy to the set. And they’re all working on scenes that are different in tone so it can change the mood of the day.”

The movie seems to be making use of the different rosters of heroes to mash up different themes and provide glimpses of all the different corners in the Marvel movies.

“It feels like there’s a lot of variance as we progress through it, where we’ll work with the Guardians for a few weeks and then get to half the Avengers for another few weeks,” said Joe. “It keeps it exciting for us and fresh.”

Fans will get to count all of the different Marvel characters who appear in Avengers: Infinity War when the film premieres in theaters on April 27th.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!