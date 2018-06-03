Man Breaks Guinness World Record For Most Marvel Characters Tattooed On The Body

36-year-old Canadian man Rick Scolamiero has been granted the Guinness World Record for ‘most Marvel comic book characters tattooed on the body’ with 31 characters, Guinness reports.

Scolamiero’s first tattoo was Spider-Man in 2011. Originally intending on just an arm sleeve, Scolamiero was so impressed with the work of artist Tony Sklepic he kept coming back for more.

“I fell in love with the artist’s work and wanted to continue to see what else we could come up with regarding tattoos,” Scolamiero said.

“I have been a Marvel comic lover since I was small and growing up we didn’t have much but I always had my Marvel comics and Marvel trading cards. They actually got me through some tough times so the idea of having them on my body forever just really appealed to me.”

Scolamiero’s outer left forearm sees Spider-Man being over taken with the symbiote — iconography borrowed from 2007’s Spider-Man 3 — just below Galactus, the Silver Surfer, and Jean Grey, who is seen utilizing the power of the Phoenix Force.

His right buttock bears the visage of Paul Bettany’s Vision, with Marvel Studios‘ iteration of Ultron nearby on his right hip.

The full list of Scolamiero’s 31 Marvel tattoos includes:

Mystique – neck

Galactus – left shoulder, top

Silver Surfer – left tricep

Phoenix – left inner bicep

Wolverine – left inner forearm

Spider-Man – left outer forearm

Black Widow – left abdomen

Spider-Man 2099 – left buttock

Doc Octopus – left hip

Mary Jane – left outer quadricep

Black Cat – left inner quadricep

Gwen Stacy – left upper hamstring

Green Goblin – left lower hamstring

Venom – left knee

Groot – left inner calf

Rocket – left inner calf

Gamora – left back calf

Star Lord – left outer calf

Drax – left outer calf

Daredevil – left inside ankle

Deadpool – right inside ankle

Red Skull – right inside calf

Captain America – right inside calf

Loki – right outer calf

Thor – right outer calf

Iron Man – right outer quadricep

Fin Fang Foom – right quadricep

Hulk – right inner quadricep

Thanos – right hamstring

Ultron – right hip

Vision – right buttock

He once met famed Marvel author Stan Lee — co-creator of Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk, the Avengers, and more — who autographed Scolamiero’s wrist, which Scolamiero subsequently transformed into a permanent tattoo.

Scolamiero said it took several six-hour and often-painful tattoo sessions to turn his body into an epidermis comic book.

“If I had to choose which one was the most painful I’d have to say the inside of my thigh where I have Hulk on my inner right thigh and Black Cat on my inner left thigh,” he said.

“It’s all pretty manageable though and I’ve been told I sit pretty well, I just try to look past the pain and think about what the finished product will be!”

In the years since, he averaged one tattoo a month for the past seven years, totaling about 350 hours of work.

“I get asked all the time if I’m going to regret my tattoos when I’m older and the only response I have is that I believe when I’m older I’m going to regret the things I didn’t do — not the things I was brave enough to do,” Scolamiero said.

According to the world-famous World Record book, Scolamiero has no plans for more Marvel-inspired tattoos.

“It feels amazing and surreal, I still can’t believe it,” Scolamiero said of his Guiness World Records certificate.

“I grew up collecting and reading Guinness World Records books and I never thought I’d ever be a part of it! I’m honored and very proud of the accomplishment.”