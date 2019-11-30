Marvel’s Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Is Forbidden From Bringing More Hammers Home

Marvel’s Thor star Chris Hemsworth may have taken his appreciation for Thor’s Hammer, Mjolnir, too far. Hemsworth is married to model and film producer Elsa Pataky. Pataky revealed while speaking to Men’s Health that Hemsworth likes to bring home souvenirs from his Marvel movies in the form of Mjolnir props. Then he has to find someplace to put them. “Yes, he always picks the best places in the house,” Pataky said. And while Hemsworth brings home at least one Mjolnir from each film, sometimes it’s more than one. “It’s not going there,” she said. “We have five of them for every movie he’s done. Like, seriously, no.” Hemsworth’s habit forced Pataky to lay down a new household rule: no more movie props in the house.

Hemsworth’s most recent appearance as Thor was in Avengers: Endgame. Following a busy year of filming, he decided to take a year off and reconnect with his family.

“This year I probably won’t shoot anything. I just want to be at home now with my kids,” Hemsworth said in an interview. “They are at a very important age. They are still young and they are aware when I leave more than before. I have this year where I’m probably not going to shoot anything. I have a press tour, a few endorsements and bits and pieces, but mostly just be home. If you went back 10 years and asked me what would be my dream scenario, this is kind of it. I can now sit back, enjoy and appreciate it, and stop chasing [movies].”

Hemsworth will return for the fourth Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, alongside co-stars Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and Natalie Portman (Jane Foster). The film will see Foster lifting Mjolnir to become Thor. The movie is set to begin production in August 2020 and release on November 5, 2021.

