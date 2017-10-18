Hayley Atwell Shares Photos From Secret Marvel Photo Shoot

The cast and crew of the Marvel Cinematic Universe recently gathered under one roof for a secret photo shoot, and it looks like a certain SSR agent joined the proceedings as well.

Hayley Atwell, who Marvel fans will best know for portraying Agent Peggy Carter, recently shared two adorable sets of photo booth photos from the event on Instagram. The first one shows Atwell and Marvel Studios co-president Louis D’Esposito, who Atwell describes as “the man who championed” her Agent Carter television series.

Louis D’Espostio, the man who championed Agent Carter. What a guy. A post shared by Hayley Atwell (@wellhayley) on Oct 7, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

The second shows Atwell having fun with an ensemble of MCU favorites, including Paul Bettany, Cobie Smulders, and Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi.

@paulbettany sharing his love for the men of Marvel #marvelreunionparty @cobiesmulders A post shared by Hayley Atwell (@wellhayley) on Oct 7, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

While Peggy unfortunately passed away during the events of Captain America: Civil War, the topic of Atwell returning to the MCU has been on many fans’ minds. Some have speculated that she will make some sort of appearance in Avengers: Infinity War, either in a flashback or through a character’s use of the Time Stone. Atwell helped fuel the rumors just a few weeks ago, with a photo of her wearing motion capture dots – the technology used to digitally age Peggy Carter in later points of the MCU timeline.

Whether or not Peggy will make an appearance in a future MCU film has yet to be seen. But in the meantime, fans can certainly appreciate her adorable photos from the photo shoot.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.