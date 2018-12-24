Marvel Cinematic Universe Fans Think Kurse Needs More Respect

Introduced as one of Malekith’s right-hand soldiers in Thor: The Dark World, Kurse is a villain that’s been long-forgotten. A loyal member of the Dark Elves, Kurse has been a long-time nemesis of Thor’s in the God of Thunder’s comics mythos.

Now, a growing group of fans online is trying to give the Dark World villain the recognition he deserves.

As /u/AdrammelechAeshma said in their Reddit post, Kurse made easy work of most of the Asgardians in The Dark World. Not only did he kill Frigga (Rene Russo), he beat Thor (Chris Hemsworth) within an inch of his life, and was thought to have killed Loki (Tom Hiddleston), only for the God of Mischief to come back by the end of the movie.

First introduced as Algrim the Strong in Thor #347 (September 1984) as created by the almighty Walt Simonson. Mirroring his live-action origin somewhat, Algrim eventually turns into the powerful Kurse, one of the mightiest warriors in the Dark Elves army.

The character was played in live-action by Suicide Squad alum Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. Back around the time Thor: The Dark World was ramping up its marketing, Akinnuoye-Agbaje sat down with ComicBook.com to talk about the production.

“I think that’s the most exciting part about it–the fact that you’re going to be rolling up your sleeves and getting dirty,” Akinnuoye-Agbaje said. “As an actor, that’s what turns you on. That’s what we did, is put on those costumes and we went for it, toe to toe, pound for pound, including those choreographed fights. It wasn’t blue or green screen–they obviously need a certain amount of that but there was a lot of stuff that we–that I certainly did.”

“I pretty much did everything myself,” he continued. “Obviously the dangerous stunts were done by stuntmen but I enjoyed the process of choreographing the fights; that was fun.”

