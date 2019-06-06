Marvel Studios Producer Has a Two Hero Team-Up Movie in Mind

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, it feels like the sky’s the limit with regards to what characters could team up or share the screen together — and it sounds like one Marvel Studios exec is already thinking of some possibilities. Victoria Alonso, EVP of production at Marvel Studios, was recently asked which two existing characters she’d like to see in a team-up film during a recent “Ask Me Anything” Q&A on Reddit. As Alonso explained, she’s afraid to give her answer for fear of singling out certain characters, but that she does have an idea in mind.

Granted, there’s absolutely no indication if Alonso’s idea of a character team-up will actually make it into the MCU’s Phase 4, or if it’s just something that she would like to see happen. But given all of the characters who have now at least interacted together tangentially thanks to Endgame‘s epic final battle, the franchise has a sort of clean slate when it comes to who could cross over or interact with who.

“Oh, there are some ideas [for Phase Four],” producer Nate Moore told ComicBook.com last year. “I think without giving anything away, we’re at the point now with Marvel as a company looking for what happens post-Avengers 4, and there are a lot of ideas on the table that are really exciting. Some are characters you’ve met before, some are wholly new characters. And now, it’s just for us internal getting our ducks in a row and deciding whose doing what and when these franchises will end up in sort of the larger timeline. So there are things I’m working on, but as a bigger question, we’re just trying to figure out what happens post Phase three.”

Of course, it will still be a bit longer until the public will theoretically find out what Phase 4 has in store — including potential unexpected team-ups.

“As we’ve been doing for years, we aren’t going to announce anything post-Avengers: Endgame or Spider-Man[: Far From Home] until post Endgame and Spider-Man,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com at a press event for Captain Marvel. “As you know as a fan, there’s a tremendous amount of potential and a tremendous amount of additional characters and storylines and groups of characters that we’re going to keep playing with. And again, that’s a testament to Marvel and to the amount of storylines and characters and amazing, amazing runs that have been in the Marvel comics.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now.