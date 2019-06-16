Robert Downey Jr. Thinks Ironheart Should Be in the MCU

In the years since her debut, many Marvel fans have been eager to see Riri Williams/Ironheart make her way onto the big screen. As a tweet from Eve Ewing, who currently writes Ironheart for Marvel Comics, reveals, Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. is among them. Over the weekend, Ewing introduced Downey during a gala at the Gene Siskel Film Center, after which the actor reportedly told the attendees that he thinks Ironheart should be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The real story here is that @RobertDowneyJr said publicly in a room full of people that #Ironheart should be in the MCU. I went straight back to the press area afterward and was like YOU ALL HEARD IT, WRITE THAT DOWN https://t.co/WoursjnRdW — wikipedia brown, consistent hand-washer (@eveewing) June 16, 2019

While there’s no telling exactly when Ironheart could debut in the MCU, as Marvel Studios has never officially confirmed the character’s introduction, Downey being on board with the idea certainly doesn’t hurt. Last summer, an Ironheart solo script surfaced on The Black List, a website that publishes the best unmade screenplays in Hollywood. News of the spec script, which imagines Riri being mentored by Tony Stark, caught quite a lot of attention online, with fans hoping it could potentially factor into the MCU’s Phase 4. Granted, the fact that Tony is now canonically dead in that universe does add a wrinkle to that particular script, unless the film ends up being set between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame or used a different Earth’s Tony Stark.

Either way, it currently doesn’t seem impossible that we could eventually see Ironheart eventually appear in the MCU, especially considering how many stories the franchise still wants to tell.

“All of the things you’ve seen throughout Phases 1 and 2 and now through much of 3, the new characters always are important going forward in driving, shaping the future of the MCU,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said earlier this year. “I think it would be amazing, another 10 years, another 20 films or so. We only focus on one step at a time but that’s all about continuing to surprise with the stories, go unexpected places, continue to play with new, fresh, unexpected genres and then introduce characters that people might have heard of or a beloved big fan base like Captain Marvel or characters like Guardians where before we made that, which people had never even heard of.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now. It’ll be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.