Marvel Fan Catalogs Every Planet in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Fit for Human Life

If things go bad for planet Earth, residents in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have a few possible choices for new planets to call home.

Reddit user sirvante70 has assembled an image showing all known planets in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that are capable of supporting human life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

The planets are:

Asgard: One of the nine realms of the world tree. Tradition home to the Asgardians, powerful beings once worshipped as gods by certain human cultures. Destroyed in Thor: Ragnarok.

Sakaar: An artificial planet created and ruled over by the Grandmaster. The Sakaarans and many other wayward and lost beings call the planet their home. Known for its gladiatorial games.

Earth: Home of the Avengers. Also, you.

Xandar: Homeworld of the Xandarians, capital of the Nova Empire, and headquarters of the Nova Corps. Located in the Andromeda galaxy. Was attacked by Thanos’ forces during his search for the Power Stone.

Vormir: Remote and barren, this is the world where the Soul Stone as hidden away.

Sovereign: A collective of planets. Home of the alien race of the same name.

Praxius IX: A planet with floating pyramids known as the Cloud Tombs of Praxius. Thanos once believed the Orb to be located in one of those tombs and dispatched his daughters, Nebula and Gamora, to retrieve it.

Niflheim: Another of the nine realms of the World Tree. This is the frozen realm to which Odin banished his daughter, Hel.

Muspelheim: Niflheim’s opposite realm of the World Tree, Muspelheim is a fiery hot Dyson sphere where Fire Dragons and Fire Demons live, ruled over by Surtur.

Jotunheim: Another realm of the World Tree, Jotunheim is the home of the Frost Giants ruled over by Laufey.

Ego: The living planet, Celestial father of Star-Lord.

Contraxia: The cold planet that many of the Ravager clans visit to unwind.

Conjunction: A desert planet known for its black market. The Collector met with Gamora at a casino located on the planet in order to hire her to bring him the Orb.

Aakon: One of the planets seeded by Ego. It was nearly destroyed before the Guardians of the Galaxy stopped the Expansion.

Which one of these Marvel Cinematic Universe planets would you like to live on? Let us know in the comments!

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.