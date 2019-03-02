Marvel Fans Creates MCU Chronological Supercut Including Netflix, Other TV Shows to Honor Stan Lee

One Marvel fan has taken it upon himself to edit the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a single, episodic supercut.

Warsame A created the supercut series in tribute to Stan Lee. The supercuts edit together most Marvel Studios films and Marvel Television shows in chronological order. The supercuts span from 2008’s Iron Man to 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War for movies, and from the first season of Agents of SHIELD in 2013 to the second season of The Punisher in 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can find the supercuts on Warsame A’s website, where he also explains the inspiration behind the series:

“When Stan Lee passed away on Nov 12, I wanted to commemorate the legend by creating a supercut of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It has taken me many months to edit and try to accurately piece together every single movie, tv show and extra content within the past ten years. This supercut of the MCU will be split into ten parts ranging from 3 hours to 10 hours for each piece. But each piece would be divided for normal viewing consumption. All rights are reserved to Marvel Studios, Marvel TV, Netflix, Hulu and any other production that have been an integral part in making these remarkable contents for these many years.

These MCU Stan Lee Tribute Cuts will be breaking down every year based in the timeline of the MCU. It will only follow the perspective of the main character of the show or a major storyline that has significance within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It will start from 2006 till 2018 in the MCU Timeline. So Agent Carter will not be making it in this supercut.

I’d also like to dedicate these cuts to the fallen shows that have been canceled way too soon like Agent Carter, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Punisher. Keep fighting with the powers who are in charge of these shows to bring them back, and I know Stan Lee would want us to do that. Also please support them buy owning these shows and movies. Let Marvel know that these shows won’t go down in vain.”

Warsame A also says he was inspired by another fan’s attempts to turn the Phase One Marvel Cinematic Universe movies into a television series.

“I want to give a big shout-out to Samuel Masters,” Warsame A writes. “Most of this editing I’ve done is an inspiration from his hard work and dedication from his unofficial MCU TV Series. Click on this link to watch his rendition of his episodic version of the MCU Films. Please support his work and watch his stuff ASAP.”

What do you think of the Stan Lee Tribute Cut of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know in the comments.