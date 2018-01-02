Watch a Full Chronological Timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

A single video will lay out the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline for fans.

The video, created by New Rockstars, presents every event in the MCU in sequence. This means taking flashback scenes and putting them at the beginning. It includes moments from movies as well as ABC and Netflix shows.

The video starts with ancient history from the Thor movies. It then progresses to Captain America: The First Avenger and Agent Carter. It then moves on to flashbacks to moments after World War II but before Iron Man then moves on to the post-Iron Man era.

It may be wise to get caught up in MCU history before Avengers: Infinity War. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has referred to the movie as a “finale.” If you want to really prepare, here’s how to marathon the Marvel movies before Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.