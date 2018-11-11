Marvel Fans React to Loki and Scarlet Witch TV Series Being in Development

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might be bringing some of its fan-favorite characters into the television world, and it sounds like fans are pretty on board.

A recent report from Variety revealed that Marvel Studios is planning to bring several live-action television series to the upcoming Disney streaming app, which would be set within the MCU. These high-budget projects would include shows centered on Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston), as well as shows that would focus on new characters.

Since the news came out, Marvel fans have had a pretty prolific reaction online, with fans seeming to be mostly on board with the idea. While some of the responses haven’t been completely positive, people seem relatively excited about the possibility. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

Excitement

LOKI AND SCARLET WITCH GETTING THEIR OWN SHOWS IS THE HIGHLIGHT OF 2018 — ?? (@royalwheelers) September 19, 2018

So Much To Process

a loki tv show… a mcu wanda tv show… I’m jumping… on GOD I’m jumping… — secret six stan account (@Igbtdeadpool) September 19, 2018

*Heart Eyes*

WE’RE GETTING A LOKI TV SERIES STARRING TOM HIDDLESTON THIS IS NOT A DRILL IT’S REALLY HAPPENING HOLY FUCK MY EMOTIONS ARE ALL OVER THE PLACE I STAY WINNING THANK YOU GOD AND JESUS AND MARVEL pic.twitter.com/WhbWijkm6n — mar️ ︽✵︽ (@midtownbarry) September 19, 2018

Optimistic

God I would sell one of my limbs for a dark, adult humour series about Loki hahahaha can you imagine how fucked that could be



And after Infinity War I kinda like the film version of Scarlet Witch?? She’d be really cool and deserves a lot more character development — jessica m (@my2k) September 19, 2018

So Emotional

LOKI IS GETTING HIS OWN TV SHOW I HOPE YALL ARE READY BECAUSE I CERTAINLY AM NOT pic.twitter.com/6H8JVj8Xgz — hayden ︽✵︽ ☀️| 220 (@lokicdinson) September 19, 2018

A Big Day

i really got a captain marvel trailer and news of a loki live action show all in one day pic.twitter.com/BrFmU4ccjL — tasnim ︽✵︽ (@captainslouis) September 19, 2018

On Board

okay I have zero clue how this would fit in any timelines, or how they could potentially exist from movie to movie. but a Scarlet Witch series? yeah Disney take my money https://t.co/D9dqGX72Bo — Kuavo (@_AssassinCreed) September 19, 2018

#MostPowerfulAvenger

Please Disney. Give us the #ScarletWitch character development we all deserve #mostpowerfulavenger https://t.co/FT3HUplpmR — Danielle Rock (@DanielleRock26) September 19, 2018

So Many

An Elizabeth Olsen led Scarlet Witch show has infinite possibilities. pic.twitter.com/DUgnE3BKct — “I’m Gonna Flerk You Up.”- Carol Danvers (@RochardScott) September 19, 2018

Another Suggestion