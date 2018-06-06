Marvel Announces New ‘Cloak and Dagger’ Digital Series

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger is coming to the small screen very soon, but in the meantime, you can now check out a whole new mini-series from Marvel Comics, and it’s available today.

Marvel fans can check out the exclusive digital series right now, which is being helmed by Dennis Hopeless and David Messina. The series will be the more traditional take on the characters, different from the upcoming show, but still is a perfect way to get to know these characters. Fans will see the duo reuniting after some time apart, and they will interact with other Marvel favorites like Spider-Man, the X-Men, and the Avengers.

“Dropping Now! Read #1 of Cloak and Dagger‘s New Digital Exclusive Series by @HopelessDent & @Da_Mess. And watch Marvel’s #CloakAndDagger tomorrow at 8pm/7c on @FreeformTV. https://bit.ly/2soESb1″

Cloak And Dagger #1 is written by Dennis Hopeless and drawn by David Messina with a cover by Mahmud A. Asrar. The official description is included below.

“For years, Tyrone Johnson and Tandy Bowen were the super hero duo called CLOAK AND DAGGER — waging a citywide war on drugs, organized crime and corporate greed. In recent years, their crusade has taken them across the globe, fighting alongside Spider-Man, The X-Men and even The Avengers, and though they’ve drifted apart, a dangerous threat from their past has resurfaced — one that will force Cloak and Dagger to reunite and come to terms with their truest feelings for one another and the past they share!”

As for the show, Cloak & Dagger debuts on Freeform June 7 with the episode titled First Light, which will be followed by one additional episode airing back to back. You can find the official synopsis below.

“Two teenagers from very different backgrounds find themselves burdened and awakened to newly acquired superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another. The only constant in their lives isdanger and each other.”

Fans will notice some differences in the duo’s origin in the new series, and it really came down to covering some ground not shown in the comics. Fans can judge how the producers fared when the show premieres tomorrow.

Cloak and Dagger #1 is available on digital now.