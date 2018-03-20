Marvel Releases New ‘Cloak & Dagger’ Trailer

Monday morning, Marvel and Freeform promised fans a brand new trailer for the upcoming Cloak & Dagger series. Now, just a day later, the companies certainly delivered.

The full length trailer for the new show was released online at 9am PT and you can check out all of the debut footage in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unlike the first trailer, this new footage shows both main characters at young ages, letting audiences see how difficult their lives were long before they met as teenagers. It also shows their meeting as children, which neither one of them remember when their paths cross later on. The trailer refers to the duo as “The Diving Pairing.”

Sadly, the final moments of the trailer tease a terrible demise for the characters, saying, “One will live. One will die.”

Cloak & Dagger follows the story of two teenagers from different backgrounds who find themselves in danger, and with brand new superpowers. While learning their place in the world, the duo is also tasked with navigating the love forming between them. Aubrey Joseph and Olivia Holt star as Cloak and Dagger, respectively.

The series also stars J.D. Evermore, Miles Mussenden, Andrea Rothe, James Saito, and Glorie Reuben.

The characters first appeared in 1982, in issue #64 of Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man. After a few appearances in Spider-Man comics, the duo went on to appear in the popular Marvel Knights series, and even landed two solo books based on their adventures.

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger is set to debut on June 7 at 8pm ET on Freeform.