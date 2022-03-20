Marvel’s First Comic Ever Just Fetched Millions at Auction

One of the most collectible comic books ever released just fetched a massive sum at auction. The “pay copy” of Marvel Comics #1 went up for auction on Thursday night, ultimately selling to the highest bidder for $2.4 million. Graded at a 9.2 by the Certified Guaranty Company (CGC), this copy has notes written on the cover in regards to what the creative team was paid for their work on the issue. Even factoring that handwriting in, CGC still gave the copy a near-mint grade.

Marvel Comics #1 is the first superhero comic published by the company in 1939 and serves as the first appearance to both Namor the Sub-Mariner and the original Human Torch, a predecessor of the Johnny Storm version that debuted years later within the pages of Fantastic Four #1.

“It’s an incredibly important look into the world and behind the scenes of the creation of a comics powerhouse,” ComicConnect chief operating officer Vincent Zurzolo told the Associated Press. “Without this comic book being made, who knows? Maybe none of that happens. Maybe the name ‘Marvel Comics’ resonated so much with people, in some way, that that’s what helped to birth all these other things.”

As of now, the purchaser of the comic has opted to remain anonymous, a similar situation to the last time a copy of Marvel Comics sold. In 2019, another graded copy sold for $1.26 million at auction. That copy was sold by Heritage Auctions and was the record holder until this latest auction.

“Without question, this is the granddaddy of all Marvel Comics, without which we would not have the characters and stories we enjoy in today’s comics and feature films,” Heritage Auctions senior vice president Ed Jaster said at the time.

It’s still believed a graded 9.0 copy of Action Comics #1—the first appearance of Superman—still holds the record for most expensive comic book ever sold. One copy sold for $3.2 million in 2014.