Marvel Writer Teases Major Moon Knight Plans

Hell hath no fury like Moon Knights clamoring for more of their lunar hero. Since the latest solo run of Moon Knight — from Max Bemis and Jacen Burrows — wrapped up last year, the Fist of Khonshu has been without a title, hopping from book to book in whatever supporting roles he could manage to score. Once upon a time, he was in a newly-reformed Midnight Sons in Doctor Strange: Damnation, but that team’s seemingly gone by the wayside and it was recently revealed that he’d be appearing in a story in Matt Rosenberg’s The Punisher.

All that aside, one prominent writer continues to promise big plans for the cult classic character. In response to a growing contingent on Twitter chomping at the bit to see more Moonie, Avengers writer Jason Aaron promises something major is on the way for Marc Spector and company.

Damn. I see you, Moon Knight fans. I think you’ll really dig what I’ve got in mind. — Jason Aaron (@jasonaaron) June 29, 2019

Sure, his latest tweet doesn’t reveal all too much, but it does confirm the writer’s comments to us earlier in the year. After seeing a mysterious splash page in Avengers #10 (November 2018) of all kinds of characters in peculiar positions, Aaron admitted to ComicBook.com that he has quite the Moon Knight story arc planned.

“Yes, I do have plans for Moon Knight,” Aaron teases. “It’s a question of ‘When am I gonna slap that in?’ That’s not one of those first arcs after War of the Realms. I really have a big Moon Knight story I really, really want to do. It’s just a matter of when we get to it.”

Besides seeing Moon Knight lead a zombie hoard on the page, readers also can see Man-Thing wielding Mjolnir, Hyperion shattering Captain America’s shield, Iron Fist taking on The Hand, and various other tidbits. Some of the things have already come to fruition, like storylines involving Namor and Malekith, but more have not. Either way, Aaron told us he plans to elaborate on every inch of that splash at some point in his run on Avengers.

“Everything you see on that tease is stuff we’ve either already set up or we’re looking to set up,” the writer continues. “I did the same thing on Thor over the course of years. We did multiple versions of those teasers. I was teasing Mangog five years before we ever got to the Mangog story, so I like putting a pin in things and showing this is literally where we’re going. It might take a little while to get there, but I’m not planning on going anywhere for a while, so we’ll get to all of them.”

What’s your favorite Moon Knight run of all time? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!

Avengers #21 is due out July 10th.