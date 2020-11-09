Marvel Announces Predator Omnibus

✖

In addition to its roster of iconic heroes, Marvel Comics has accumulated an ever-growing slate of sci-fi titles, continuing the stories of iconic franchises such as Star Wars and Conan the Barbarian. The latest property to join that fray is Predator, which will be making its Marvel debut in the coming months. To coincide with that, Marvel will be giving fans a chance to revisit some of Predator's earliest comic appearances, in the form of an epic new omnibus. On Monday, Marvel announced Predator: The Original Years Omnibus Vol. 1, a hardcover collection of Predator comics that is set to be released in July. The omnibus will have a standard cover from Iban Coello, and a Direct Market variant cover from Chris Warner, both of which you can check out below.

Nowhere is safe when the remorseless alien killers stalk the concrete jungle of New York City, leave a trail of death across the American Southwest and ignite the Cold War by landing in Siberia! Find out if the Predators came to Earth during Vietnam or World War I and see the hunters make a new enemy in Dutch’s brother, Detective John Schaefer. Read on as an Arizona prison becomes a slaughterhouse and witness a Predator vs. psychotic Predator showdown in the Pine Barrens of New Jersey! Finally, take a trip to 1950s Hollywood, where only a child with special glasses can see the monster in the midst of Tinseltown! It’s total carnage, Predator-style!

The omnibus will encompass Predator (1989) #1-4, Predator 2 #1-2, Predator: Big Game #1-4, Predator: Cold War #1-4, Predator: The Bloody Sands of Time #1-2, Predator: Race War #1-4, Predator: Bad Blood #1-4, Predator: Invaders From the Fourth Dimension, Predator: Dark River #1-4, Predator: Strange Roux and Predator: Kindred #1-4 — plus material from Dark Horse Presents (1986) #46, #67-69 and #119; Dark Horse Comics #1-2, #4-7, #10-14, #16-18 and #20-21; and A Decade of Dark Horse #1.

Predator first found a home at the House of Ideas earlier this year, along with the rights for the Alien comics. While you probably shouldn't expect either story to cross over with the main Marvel universe - as was the case for Conan - you can still anticipate some epic storytelling.

“There’s nothing more thrilling than a story that will keep you at the edge of your seat, and Alien and Predator have delivered that time and time again! I can clearly remember where I was when I saw each of these modern masterpieces for the first time, and reveling in how both masterfully weave extraterrestrial dread and drama into some of the most iconic scenes we’ve ever seen on film," Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski said in a statement when the acquisition was first announced. "And it’s that legacy that we’re going to live up to! As a visual medium, comics are the perfect place to build on those moments, and we here at Marvel are honored to begin telling these stories for fans everywhere. As our release schedule continues to return, we can’t wait to share more in the coming months!”

