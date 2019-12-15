Marvel Makes Epic Change to the Silver Surfer

Marvel’s Annihilation – Scourge mini-event has been well underway for the better part of December and next Wednesday, things will wrap up with Annihilation – Scourge Omega #1. In the series’ penultimate issue, Silver Surfer underwent a major change that’s sure to shake some things up. Full disclosure, big spoilers up ahead!

If you’ve been keeping up with Silver Surfer: Black, you’ll know Norrin Radd’s been through a bit of hell of late. Thanks to being sucked through a black hole, the iconic cosmic character was transported to the beginning of time, where he had to battle the vicious Knull and find his way back to his own timeline. That he did and the character’s Annihilation – Scourge one-shot apparently picks up right after the events of his acclaimed mini-series.

When we see the Surfer, we find out after he was remade after technically dying in Silver Surfer: Black, his physical form has now turned intangible — think a ghost of sorts. One revelation leads to another and eventually, the character decides to venture through a rip between dimensions, something that leads smack dab into a razed Negative Zone.

He battles the Revengers — the Cancerverse’s version of the Avengers — and is able to escape capture when he bumps into a familiar face: Robert Reynolds. The problem is, Reynolds seemingly no longer has the powers of The Sentry — which is likely a good thing, since the Sentry’s been the one wreaking havoc across the Negative Zone.

In epic fashion, a powerless Reynolds and an intangible Surfer merge their bodies together, creating a Silver Sentry hybrid that looks just as gnarly as it sounds. The moment happened on the last page, so there’s no telling what happens next. You’ll have to pick up Annihilation – Scourge: Omega #1 to find out.

The solicitation for Annihilation – Scourge: Omega — due out December 18th — can be found below.

ANNIHILATION – SCOURGE OMEGA #1

Matthew Rosenberg (W) • Manuel Garcia (A) • SPOILER Cover by Josemaria Casanovas

Variant Cover by Arthur Adams

In the face of the Annihilation, there is no more room in the cosmos for heroes or villains – only survival.

40 PGS./ONE SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99