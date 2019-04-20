Marvel Teases Conan’s New Venom Sword

Conan the Barbarian is set to join a new team of Avengers in Savage Avengers. Three issues in, and Conan is getting his deadliest weapon ever, a sword empowered by the Venom symbiote.

Venom is set to be one of Conan’s Savage Avengers teammates, along with Wolverine, Brother Voodoo, Elektra, and the Punisher. David Finch’s cover art and Marvel’s solicitation text for July’s Savage Avengers #3 suggests Conan will get a new “Savage Sword,” one that looks to have Venom’s power attached to it. Could it be a version of All-Black the Necrosword, which we now know was the prototype symbiote first created by the symbiote god Knull, later used by Gorr the God-Butcher to commit serial deicide?

Fans will have to read the series to find out.l You can take a look at Finch’s cover below.

In traditional Avengers fashion, this team comes together when one hero — in this case, Conan — realizes he’s facing a challenge he can’t overcome on his own. “We envisioned a threat, a magical green zone where the evil wizards of Conan’s world are trading spells with the Hand in Japan,” writer Gerry Duggan said when the series was announced. “Conan is on a very Conan-like mission; he’s heard a tale of an amulet so he’s chasing it, and the evil magic sorcerers are doing something that would be a Marvel Avengers problem. It feels like we have found some very fertile ground that is a Venn diagram between those two worlds.

“The Marvel heroes have not quite seen the likes of Conan before, but when you turn it around and look at Conan viewing this, he’s very skeptical of a lot of it because he’s so magic-averse. His interpretation of the Venom symbiote, when he first sees it, is that it must be an evil genie. There’s real fun to be had there. At one point Conan believes that Logan hails from somewhere called Pabst, and that’s a well-earned miscommunication. That’s where a lot of fun comes from.”

Savage Avengers #3

MAY190801

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Mike Deodato (CA) David Finch

Kulan Gath’s return is no good for anyone who digs being alive. His trap for the deadliest warriors in the Marvel Universe is sprung, and if humanity is to survive, the Savage Avengers must slay a god. Elektra tries to corral Conan, Voodoo and Logan into an effective fighting force, and the Punisher desperately searches for his disinterred family. Plus: Conan hefts a deadly new Savage Sword!

In Shops: Jul 03, 2019

SRP: $3.99

