Marvel’s Daredevil Showrunner And Cast React To The Shows Return To The Top On Netflix





Daredevil is back in the top of the streaming rankings on Netflix, and the people who worked on the show are noticing. Deborah Ann Woll, who brought Karen Page to life, tweeted the Nielsen listing and the fans were overjoyed. Then, producer Steven DeKnight chimed in via a quote tweet. He said, “Congrats to the cast and crew who poured their hearts into #Daredevil for three wonderful seasons!” It’s basically a love fest for the show at this point on social media. People who adored the Netflix show are waiting to see if the character gets his own standalone series on Disney+. Young Matt Murdock actor Skylar Gaertner also noted his amazement in the replies to DeKnight’s post. There’s no question that Charlie Cox’s appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Vincent D’Onofrio’s stint in Hawkeye fanned the flames.

Recently, the Kingpin actor appeared on Comicbook.com’s ComicBook Nation podcast to talk about Hawkeye and the road ahead for Wilson Fisk. In that conversation he noted that this version of the villain was a continuation of the beloved character from the Netflix series. A ton of people have wondered what exactly happened with Fisk. Was he a variant or was this the same man. According to the actor himself, it’s all connected.

Congrats to the cast and crew who poured their hearts into #Daredevil for three wonderful seasons! https://t.co/Zd8qbH30oL — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) January 21, 2022

“The trick is that you can’t connect every dot. It’s impossible,” he revealed. “But, you can connect as many as you can. Like, we really tried to connect as much as we can. So, in my mind, and I think it will always be that way, it is the same Fisk.”

“You know I learned recently, a couple of the fans, they were very excited about it, they were commenting about the strength that I have,” D’Onofrio mentioned of the fan discussions around his fights in Hawkeye. “Because I’m throwing Kate [Bishop] around and stuff. But, I totally forgot. I just saw a clip on Twitter of me and Charlie [Cox] fighting in [Stephen] DeKnight’s first season. Obviously, he’s an incredible director. He helped develop the character of Wilson Fisk.”

“There’s a scene that we shot on an alley, in a street in Brooklyn, where I’m literally throwing Daredevil (Charlie) through the air,” he added. “Like, I’m picking him up and swinging him 15 feet into a garbage can. I do it a few times in that fight. It’s no different, it’s really not. So, I keep saying that it’s the same Fisk that was in DareDevil. It’s the same canon, but people get confused about things. I understand.”

