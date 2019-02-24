Bootleg ‘Avengers’ Figure Has Batman Joining Earth’s Mightiest Heroes

If you’ve been looking to action figures for potential spoilers surrounding the next Avengers movie, this one figure might confuse you even more.

A photo of a knockoff Avengers action figure has made its way online, which suggests that Batman is joining the roster of the iconic group. You can check it out below.

So, I’m not saying this toy just revealed a major plot point in #AvengersEndGame but…yeah, it looks like #Batman is going to save the #Avengers and the ENTIRE #Marvel universe from #Thanos. Well played,#Marvel. Never saw that coming! pic.twitter.com/zBhqr3OVve — James Gavsie (@JamesGavsie) February 18, 2019

Of course, with Batman being part of the DC universe, it’d be pretty hard for him to cross paths with Marvel’s Avengers (except for, you know, the time it briefly happened in the comics). Either way, the action figure adds a pretty humorous twist to the age-old “Marvel vs. DC” rivalry, despite many creatives from both companies essentially debunking it.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said back in 2017. “I think movies are awesome and people should go out and support awesome movies, and I go support those movies and I thought Wonder Woman was awesome. I can’t wait to see what Geoff Johns and Joss [Whedon] and the gang has done with Justice League. I guess people like rivalries, I guess? I don’t know. But I’m seeing Geoff Johns in a couple weeks for dinner. We went to this Dick Donner event together. Dick’s Superman is still the best archetype of superhero films. So yeah, just go see cool movies. What are you fighting about?”

Another person who has a similar mindset with that debate is Henry Cavill, who plays Superman in the DC Extended Universe.

“I think the rivalry lives in the fans more so than it does in us,” Cavill explained in 2017. “For all of us who are making these movies or I’m sure for the comic book artists and writers, there have been rivalries in the past, but now it’s just about celebrating these characters, certainly for us. I mean, I’m sure when it comes to deep finances, when it comes to DC and Marvel there’s always going to be competition, yeah, but they need each other to survive as well. If one goes down that means superheroes aren’t popular and you don’t want that because if one goes down the other goes down.”

