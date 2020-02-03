Marvel Uses Deadpool to Troll DC Comics

Last week, Marvel Comics release Deadpool: The End, which is billed as “the final Deadpool story.” Fan-favorite Deadpool writer Joe Kelly returned to write the issue, teaming with artist Mike Hawthorne. In true Deadpool style, the issue provides several different possible, hypothetical endings for Marvel’s Merc With a Mouth. The first and longest of these tales has Deadpool getting back together with an old flame, Lady Death, but another variation is an explicit parody of DC Comics that takes the publisher to task for its grim and gritty superheroes. SPOILERS for Deadpool: The End #1 by Joe Kelly, Mike Hawthorne, Ruth Redmond, and Victor Olazaba follow.

Kelly bills this ending as Deadpool’s “Distinguished Competition” ending. That term has long been code for “DC” in Marvel circles.

The first page of the two-page story sees Deadpool and the Avengers perched on a rooftop in stormy weather. Deadpool looks like DC’s The Batman Who Laughed.

Kelly doesn’t limit the jokes to just DC Comics though. He has Spider-Man shout “WE ARE THE WALKING DEAD” as a little jab at Robert Kirkman’s hit Image Comics series. Deadpool even mokes Iron Man for vomiting up his booze, pointing out that it isn’t 1986 in reference to the famous “Demon in a Bottle” storyline.

Deadpool is suddenly imbued with the power of Captain Universe and proclaims that “The real world is enough of a wet ashtray without ‘Super Heroes’ making us feel worse about ourselves.” He then calls a “do-over” and, in reference to DC’s habit of rebooting their universe into new universes via crisis events, Deadpool explains that this was the time he rebooted the “Defective Comics” universe into “69,420” new universe, which lasted until editorial “called a summit to write the Crisis of Infinite Crises” in which Spidey chokes on his own webs because of foil holographic covers.

What do you think of Deadpool’s “Distinguished Competition” ending? Let us know in the comments. Deadpool: The End #1 is on sale now.

Deadpool: The End #1

NOV190789

(W) Joe Kelly (A) Mike Hawthorne, Victor Olazaba (CA) Rahzzah

THE FINAL DEADPOOL STORY!

Wade Wilson may seem like he is unkillable, but there is more than one way to put an end to him… but don’t take my word for it! Quintessential Deadpool scribe Joe Kelly and record-setting Deadpool artist Mike Hawthorne team-up to prove it to you! Deadpool is done for!

Rated PARENTAL ADVISORY

In Shops: Jan 29, 2020

SRP: $4.99