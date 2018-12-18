Marvel Debuts New Costume For Blade

Blade is the newest addition to the Avengers, and it’s fitting that he would get a new costume as a result.

The newest Avengers addition is featured prominently in the upcoming War of the Realms, which will run across Avengers, Asgardians of the Galaxy, and Thor. Marvel released several new covers for the event, and two of them feature Blade in the spotlight. The new covers reveal Blade’s new costume, which is sleeker than previous versions and seems more modernly armored.

He’s ditching the trenchcoat but retains the sunglasses this time around, and instead of having bare arms he is fully covered from the neck down with armor. His sword and silver stakes are also at a moment’s reach, and his belt is bulkier, with heavy pouches ready to hold all of his fancy vampire hunting gadgets.

You can check out the new covers and the official description for the event below.

“The War Of The Realms is coming…and no corner of the Marvel Universe will be untouched! But before the award-winning creative team of Jason Aaron, Russell Dauterman and Matthew Wilson ushers in this epic event, Marvel invites you to journey on the road to the War of the Realms with some of the universe’s biggest heroes!

Join the Avengers as they battle the undead, who are vying for the title of the new Lord of the Damned! Hop into space with the Asgardians of the Galaxy as they encounter Ego the Living Planet! And in the final prelude to the War of the Realms, prepare for an invasion with Thor and Lady Freyja as they fight to keep Midgard safe from an initial strike by the Dark Elves…”

War of the Realms will kick-off across three books and more information can be found below.

AVENGERS #16

Written by JASON AARON

Art and Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

AVENGERS #17

Written by JASON AARON

Art and Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

ASGARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #7

Written by CULLEN BUNN

Art by MATTEO BUFFAGNI

Cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

THOR #11

Written by JASON AARON

Art by LEE GARBETT

Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

So what do you think of Blade’s new getup? Let us know in the comments!