Marvel Fans Are Demanding Return Of Other Netflix Heroes After Charlie Cox Daredevil News

Fans are demanding other Marvel Netflix heroes return after Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed Charlie Cox will portray Daredevil whenever the character makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. The bombshell news came while Feige was out promoting the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will reintroduce many of the former villains from Sony Pictures’ previous Spidey franchises. Jon Bernthal, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, and Finn Jones were the actors to join Cox on Netflix, starring in shows for The Punisher, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, respectively. The heroes have a loyal following, and many took to social media to voice their hopes of seeing them once again in the MCU.

Bernthal’s The Punisher was the overwhelming favorite among the fans, with a large majority championing his depiction of the street-level vigilante. Making his first appearance in the second season of Daredevil, Punisher quickly became a fan-favorite, eventually leading his own solo series on Netflix. It wasn’t long ago when Bernthal downplayed any chance of his Marvel return in an interview with Screen Rant.

“You know, we’ll see,” Bernthal said in September while promoting his new indie film Small Engine Repair. “I mean, honestly, I don’t think about it very much. I’m really happy — look, we’re all enormously blessed to be doing this. I can say for the other guys that you’re talking to as well, we really love this. We really love doing this. We work hard at it, we support our families by it, through it, but we never lose touch just how grateful we are to be in the position that we are that we get to do this for a living. I like to do this. I like to work with people I really respect and love and admire and make stuff with. This kind of project is precisely, it’s exactly the kind of stuff I want to be doing. So, whatever else comes, you know, kind of down the road, comes. But, this is something that’s really worth celebrating.”

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist built up to the event series The Defenders, as they joined forces to fight The Hand. Though often overlooked, Rosario Dawson’s Claire Temple, Simone Missick’s Misty Knight, and Jessica Henwick’s Colleen Wing also made an impact across Netflix’s Marvel slate of shows. If Cox can return as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, then there could be a good chance these fearless women pop up across the MCU as well. Of course, we can’t forget about Vincent D’Onofrio, who played the crime boss Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Fans are already speculating Kingpin will make a surprise appearance on the Hawkeye Disney+ series.

Which of the Marvel Netflix characters are you most excited to see in the MCU? Let us know your choices in the comments!

