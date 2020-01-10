Doctor Strange Fans Are Freaking Out That Scott Derrickson is Leaving the Project

Marvel fans are absolutely shocked that Scott Derrickson and Marvel Studios decided to mutually part ways on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. People have been waiting for this sequel for a while and the prospect of going forward with a new director spooked a lot of fans. The news came through earlier today and Variety reported the details of the split. There was a ton of excitement about this film following the studio’s presentation at San Diego Comic-Con last year. Now, the long-awaited sequel to Doctor Strange will have to find a new director. Derrickson is staying on as an executive producer, but there is no doubt the film will end up feeling at least a little bit different than what fans might have been expecting.

In a statement to Variety, Marvel offered, “Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU.”

Derrickson also confirmed the news on Twitter and basically echoed the sentiments put forth by the Studio. He said, “Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP.”

Kevin Feige recently spoke about the film with the New York Film Academy and has high hopes for the title. The studio has reportedly already begun searching for a new director and filming is expected to begin in May.

“Multiverse of Madness is the greatest title we’ve ever come up with, by the way, which is one thing that’s exciting about it,” Feige explained. “I wouldn’t necessarily say that’s a horror film, but … it’ll be a big MCU film with scary sequences in it.”

“I mean, there are horrifying sequences in Raiders that I as a little kid would [cover my eyes] when their faces melted. Or Temple of Doom, of course, or Gremlins, or Poltergeist,” Feige continued. “These are the movies that invented the PG-13 rating, by the way. They were PG and then they were like, ‘We need another [rating].’ But that’s fun. It’s fun to be scared in that way, and not a horrific, torturous way, but a way that is legitimately scary — because Scott Derrickson is quite good at that — but scary in the service of an exhilarating emotion.”

