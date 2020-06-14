Marvel’s Don Cheadle Has Hilarious Response After Being Called Out For Not Wishing Chris Evans a Happy Birthday

✖

Yesterday, June 14th, marked the 39th birthday of Captain America star, Chris Evans. The beloved actor known for the Marvel Cinematic Universe received a lot of love from fans on social media yesterday, and even a birthday message from his MCU co-star, Mark Ruffalo. However, it didn't seem like any of Evans' other co-stars had taken the time to reach out to him on social media, so one fan decided to call them out. While most of the actors didn't reply, Don Cheadle had a hilarious response.

"The rest of the Avengers should take notes on what a loyal, great friend is from @MarkRuffalo, who wished @ChrisEvans a Happy Birthday. Hello @RobertDowneyJr @chrishemsworth @AnthonyMackie @Paul_Bettany @prattprattpratt @JeremyRenner @DonCheadle?,” @Sweet_grl_70 wrote. “Who's

@ChrisEvans…?,” Cheadle joked. “The guy from that thing. He’s meh. Don’t sweat it,” Evans replied. You can check out the tweet interactions below:

The guy from that thing. He’s meh. Don’t sweat it. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 13, 2020

Yesterday, Evans took to Twitter to thank those who DID send him birthday wishes. "Thank you for all the lovely birthday wishes!! I have some beautiful support from some truly wonderful fans. I’m feeling deeply grateful and humbled today. Also, stay engaged," Evans tweeted today. The actor included a link to petitions and places to donate to the Black Lives Matter movement. You can check out the post below:

Thank you for all the lovely birthday wishes!! I have some beautiful support from some truly wonderful fans. I’m feeling deeply grateful and humbled today. ❤️❤️ Also, stay engaged. https://t.co/1uVkiJp3xZ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 13, 2020

Evans’ latest project is Defending Jacob, a new mini-series streaming on Apple TV+ based on the novel of the same name by William Landay. The show also stars Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery, IT’s Jaeden Martell, Succession’s Cherry Jones, and Orange Is the New Black’s Pablo Schreiber. It was also recently announced that Evans will be teaming up with Doctor Strange director, Scott Derrickson, for a thriller about the Bermuda Triangle. Evans is also expected to appear in the newest film version of Little Shop of Horrors.

Recently, Evans won over our hearts even further by talking about his mom. He revealed that Avengers: Endgame's Old Man Steve Rogers made his mother cry, and shared that she actually helped talk him into playing the iconic hero.

