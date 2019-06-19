Marvel Editor-In-Chief Addresses Spider-Man 4 Comic Rumors

Marvel Comics is teasing a new Spider-Man focused reveal, and the first teaser for it got people supremely hyped. That’s because the first teaser was the number 4 in webs, and the font looked a lot like the font used in Sony’s original Spider-Man trilogy from Sam Raimi. That led some to theorize that we were possibly getting some sort of comic book adaptation of what Spider-Man 4 would have been if it had actually happened, but Marvel quashed that theory when they released a new teaser image with the webbed number 3, and Marvel Editor in Cheif C.B. Cebulski teased that fans will not see this reveal coming.

“Wait, so it’s not a Spider-Man/FF crossover?!? You mean, it’s not a comic adaptation of Spider-Man 4?!? I told you, you will not see this one coming! #MarvelComic”

Marvel then released another teaser, this time with the webbed number 2 in the center, and Cebulski dashed another theory, saying “Dashing hopes that Spider-Man was going to join the Warriors Three… #MarvelComics”

As for what the reveal will be, we literally have no clue, though we do assume it is Spider-Man (or Spider-Verse) related thanks to the webs. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what Marvel has up their sleeve, though we aren’t going to lie that the Spider-Man 4 idea was certainly an intriguing one.

The Raimi trilogy is still highly regarded, even if Spider-Man 3 was not what it could’ve been. It was clear afterward that Raimi did not want to include Venom but eventually ended up bringing him in. Raimi even addressed this in a preview interview, and if he had another crack at it some different choices would be made.

“It’s a movie that just didn’t work very well” Raimi told Nerdist. “I tried to make it work, but I didn’t really believe in all the characters, so that couldn’t be hidden from people who loved Spider-Man. If the director doesn’t love something, it’s wrong of them to make it when so many other people love it. I think [raising the stakes after Spider-Man 2] was the thinking going into it, and I think that’s what doomed us.”

Raimi ended up departing after Spider-Man 3, and at that point, Spider-Man 4 was shelved and a new Spider-Man was chosen. Many fans still wonder what Raimi would have done with that sequel, though it looks like we’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out.