Marvel Star Elizabeth Olsen Reveals She Got Married

Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen revealed that she got married - without actually revealing that she got married! The WandaVision star was recently doing an interview with DC's Harley Quinn star Kaley Cuoco, for Variety's Actors on Actors series, and was talking about some personal life anecdotes. One of those anecdotes happened to be about coming home from filming in the UK, only to find her "husband" had done some fun re-arrangements to their home. Olsen referring to her beau, musician Robbie Arnett, as "husband" was a major signal-change to fans that the couple got married at some point!

Here's the interview snippet with Kaley Cuoco, in which Elizabeth Olsen made the low-key reveal about being married:

"I'm in a bathroom. I've been in the U.K. for seven months, and I got back two days ago... I also just noticed that my husband put 'Little Miss Magic,' you know, the 'Little Miss' books? They're these classic books, but magic because of 'WandaVision,' because he's such a f**king cutie."

News broke in summer 2019 that Elizabeth Olsen got engaged to Robbie Arnett; the pair were first seen dating in the fall of 2017. Since then, Olsen's career has taken off, in overwhelmingly large part due to her role as Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When Olsen got engaged she was riding the wave of the most successful movie of all time (Avengers: Endgame). Due to the massive interruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, Olsen had to step up and headline the start of the MCU Phase 4 story arc, with WandaVision's premiere on Disney+. That series brought more fame and acclaim to both Olsen and her Scarlet Witch character and helped Marvel seize the TV zeitgiest in 2021. Now we know she's happily married, and it's hard not to be happy that things are going well in Elizabeth Olsen's life.

Next up, Olsen will take her newfound TV fame and catapult it into a starring role in a major Marvel movie: Scarlet Witch will play a major supporting role in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will also tie into the Loki series that just premiered on Disney+.

There's a growing number of stories coming out of Hollywood that reveal stars used the time of COVID to make significant life changes, without the usual public scrutiny. Elizabeth Olsen got married; Emma Stone had a daughter; Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer also gave birth... The list goes on.

WandaVision is streaming on Disney+. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on March 25, 2022.