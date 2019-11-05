Elizabeth Olsen Trolls Marvel Co-Stars Chris Hemsworth and Paul Rudd

Marvel movie stars are as entertaining on social media as the are onscreen these days – especially when it comes to some star-on-star trolling. Twitter and Instagram are constantly being weaponized by one Marvel movie star for the purpose of taking shots at a co-star – and Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen is getting into the ring and throwing some nice jabs of her own. In a new Instagram story, Elizabeth Olsen is giving ladies some helpful make-up tutorials and manages to work in some nice little emasculating comments trolling her co-star Chris Hemsworth and Paul Rudd, basically insinuating that their both basically prima donnas.

Check out Olsen’s verbal hex of Thor and Ant-Man in this Instagram Video above:

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the video Olsen begins by showing off her new eye makeup, specifically the “Extreme Party Mascara” that she applied off-screen – a comment that quickly turns into a snarky shot at Chris Hemsworth, who Olsen says “also applies all of his Mascara offscreen” (burn!) 😂 🤣.

Olsen wasn’t done there: her next makeup demonstration is some blush for her cheeks – a blush she claims is more lightweight than Paul Rudd (double burn!) 😂 🤣😂 🤣

What makes these burns even more savage is the fact that Olsen splices in some video clips of both Hemsworth and Rudd in their respective Thor/Ant-Man moments from the MCU, just to drive the insults home. It’s pretty good trash-talk for the usually sweet and reserved Olsen – though that characterization of the actress may need to change.

Recently, the Marvel Movie stars have let the antics of their Fantasy Football league spill out onto social media, and that testy competition resulted in Olsen coming for her Captain America: Civil War co-star Anthony Mackie, calling him a “Son of a b**ch.” Clearly, the dark side of Wanda Maximoff is starting to come out – just in time, too, as both the upcoming WandaVision TV series and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will explore that very character arc.

