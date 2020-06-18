Marvel Releases Trailer For Empyre

Marvel Comics' big 2020 event "Empyre" is about to kick off this July, and it's truly going to be something epic. This new storyline will draw upon some of the most pivotal stories of the old Marvel Universe (The Kree / Skrull War) and key new-age storylines (Planet Hulk, Young Avengers) for a game-changing new event. The Kree and Skrull empires finally unite and set their sights on their respective foes, The Avengers and Fantastic Four - with the new House of X X-Men caught in the middle! Check out Marvel's new "To Build An Empyre" trailer for the upcoming event, above!

Marvel has been hyping "Empyre" as one of the biggest and most important Marvel Comics events in years - more so than every other big crossover event that's touted as a "game-changer." The Marvel editors have teased that "Empyre" will be "Earth-Shattering" and will 'challenge ever hero' featured in the storyline.

Marvel Editor-in-Chief CB Cebulski gave the understated tease that "Empyre" will be, “One of the most incredible science-fiction sagas Marvel has ever put to page!” With so many fans looking for a summer escape to replace the blockbuster movie season, "Empyre" can be a real winner if it delivers as promised.

"WITNESS THE START OF THE CATACLYSMIC CONFLICT IN THE EMPYRE #1 TRAILER!

EMPYRE, the legendary epic that will shatter the Marvel Universe, will at last land in comic shops this July. Don’t miss your latest look at the cataclysmic conflict in this brand new trailer for this epic event, featuring some never-before-seen artwork!

After millennia of war, Emperor Hulkling has united the Kree and Skrull empires into one powerful Alliance – and only the Avengers and Fantastic Four stand in their path as their armada bears down upon the Earth.

“The Kree/Skrull war is one of the deepest cuts in the Marvel cosmos. And whether you’re new to the Marvel Universe or have been a fan since the very beginning, EMPYRE will touch on a part of this conflict you care about,” teases co-writer Dan Slott.

“The two star-spanning empires have kept each other in check for generations, keeping each other from getting too strong, so both of them aligning together after all this time is probably bad news,” co-writer Al Ewing continues. “Some of the twists and turns we’ve got waiting for readers will be genuinely shocking.”

What does it take to build an Empyre? Be sure to read EMPYRE #1, on sale July 15th in comic shops and on the Marvel Comics App, to find out!"

EMPYRE #1

Written by AL EWING and DAN SLOTT

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

