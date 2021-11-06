Marvel’s Eternals Fans are Loving Druig and Makkari

The cast of Marvel’s Eternals boasts a rather large roster, with fans debating on which new additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe are their favorites. Two characters in particular, Barry Keoghan’s Druig and Lauren Ridloff’s Makkari, appear to have captivated audiences with their onscreen chemistry. While Sersi (Gemma Chan) and Ikaris (Richard Madden) will most likely get the majority of attention for the centuries-spanning love story, the duo of Druig and Makkari have also gained their own devoted fanbase, with audiences heading to social media to declare their love. WARNING: Potential spoilers for Eternals can be found below.

Much of the reactions on Twitter have fans ranking their favorite Eternals. “Makkari and Druig are THE couple of #Eternals,” one fan wrote. “I definitely read that Makkari and Druig have a sibling type relationship but the mf must have lied because what im seeing on the tl is clearly not a sibling vibe,” another fan speculated. One even commented on a forehead embrace between Druig and Makkari. “When people do the lil forehead touches in tv shows/movies and books it literally makes me so soft so when Druig and Makkari did it i literally LOST IT. THEYRE SO FUCKING CUTE.”

Barry Keoghan has already revealed which Marvel characters he’d like to see Druig interact with on the big screen. “Loki and Thor definitely, and Spider-Man,” Keoghan told ComicBook.com. “I love Thor: Ragnarok as well, that’s a deadly film.”

The creative minds behind the MCU have given some thought to how each project should connect to the larger universe.

“It almost has to just feel like it’s a pocket story or else you starts to go, ‘Yeah, where is Doctor Strange? If Doctor Strange is here, well doesn’t that mean that Spider-Man should swing by?’” producer Nate Moore explained during a visit to the film’s set in 2020. “You know what I mean? I think being too connected almost would be more of a danger than saying, ‘Okay, let’s just tell the story.’”

“Look, if the world were ending, I suppose,” Moore continued. “In Iron Man 3, where they kidnapped the president, and Captain America wasn’t like, ‘Hey, let me get in there.’ You know what I mean? And I think audiences are game to just enjoy the movie for what it is and hopefully the movie’s so enjoyable, you’re not asking those questions.”

Eternals is now available in theaters.

This is a Makkari and Druig stan account now

wait i realised i never said anything abt eternals after watching it yesterday but yes this is a makkari and druig stan account now — mary ︽✵︽ (@wifimary) November 6, 2021

Did you miss me?

// ETERNALS SPOILERS

THAT SCENE WHEN MAKKARI AND DRUIG SEE EACH OTHER FOR THE FIRST TIME IN SO LONG AND HE'S GRINNING AND SAYS "my beautiful, beautiful makkari, did you miss me?" AND SHE'S JUST SMILING AT HIM SO MUCH I'M SICK I LOVE THEM SO MUCH — chloe (@skycaptainss) November 6, 2021

Thinking about these two daily

Drukkari supremacy for all

Is it simply a sibling rivalry?

// potential eternals spoilers

i definitely read that makkari and druig have a sibling type relationship but the mf must have lied because what im seeing on the tl is clearly not a sibling vibe — matt 🦖 (@MLMMOBIUS) November 6, 2021

Makkari and Druig are THE couple of #Eternals

It’s all about the forehead touch

possible eternals spoilers!!!

when people do the lil forehead touches in tv shows/movies and books it literally makes me so soft so when druig and makkari did it i literally LOST IT. THEYRE SO FUCKING CUTE pic.twitter.com/tiLVAvcKui — sarah!²⁸ (@twobraveangels) November 6, 2021

The Makkari/Druig obsession is real

#Eternals spoilers !! eternals spoilers below



i’m obsessed with makkari and druig it’s true

Ikaris almost got on Makkari’s bad side

Fan-favorite couple right here