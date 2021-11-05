Eternals Star Barry Keoghan Wants Druig to Meet These Marvel Heroes

Marvel’s Eternals is finally in theaters, introducing a whole new roster of characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The sprawling live-action epic is set across a number of eras and time periods in the existing canon, leaving a number of fans to wonder when the film’s heroes and villains could have crossed paths with other characters. The Eternals cast has been vocal about what crossovers could potentially come to fruition, and it looks like Druig actor Barry Keoghan has a few in mind. While speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of the release of Eternals, Keoghan named a few characters he’d like to share the screen with.

“Loki and Thor definitely, and Spider-Man,” Keoghan explained. “I love Thor: Ragnarok as well, that’s a deadly film.”

Given what we know about Druig’s role in Eternals (spoilers for the film lurk below), it definitely doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility for him to cross paths with those characters. For one thing, Druig survives the events of the film, and is last seen embarking on a mission with Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) and Thena (Angelina Jolie) to find others like them. There’s also the arc Druig goes on over the centuries-spanning events of the film, as he shuns the Eternals’ mission on Earth and eventually uses his telepathy powers to create a commune in the Amazon rainforest. There’s a lot of time in Druig’s history that is unaccounted for, and as the film revealed with regards to Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Thor has crossed paths with members of the Eternals in the past.

The whole conundrum of how the Eternals factor into the larger MCU has definitely intrigued fans, especially considering the massive threat the group faces across their solo venture.

“It almost has to just feel like it’s a pocket story or else you starts to go, ‘Yeah, where is Doctor Strange? If Doctor Strange is here, well doesn’t that mean that Spider-Man should swing by?’” producer Nate Moore explained during a visit to the film’s set in 2020. “You know what I mean? I think being too connected almost would be more of a danger than saying, ‘Okay, let’s just tell the story.’”

“Look, if the world were ending, I suppose,” Moore continued. “In Iron Man 3, where they kidnapped the president, and Captain America wasn’t like, ‘Hey, let me get in there.’ You know what I mean? And I think audiences are game to just enjoy the movie for what it is and hopefully the movie’s so enjoyable, you’re not asking those questions.”