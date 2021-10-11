Marvel’s Eternals IMAX Exclusive Art Revealed

IMAX has released exclusive artwork for Marvel’s Eternals. The digital poster features the cast of the upcoming Marvel Studios film and the prominent IMAX logo. Per IMAX, “The IMAX release of Eternals will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX’s customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.” Tickets for the film are now on sale. The first clip has been released, along with a featurette teasing the movie’s relationship to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe story.

Eternals is a film that takes place across history. Marvel Studios has that it includes narratives taking place across different eras.

“The story takes place across two time periods. One storyline is set in the past when they operated as a formidable team and a close family unit,” Disney’s press release revealed. “The second storyline is in the present, when the group has fractured and split apart, content to live among humans, hiding in plain sight. The prevailing threat of the Deviants, which once again threatens the existence of mankind, means the Eternals need to put their differences aside and regroup.”

Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore has said that Eternals looks to develop another area of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one that hasn’t been explored before. “We want audiences to discover a corner of the Marvel universe they’ve never seen before,” Moore said. “We want them to discover a mythology that is a challenging sci-fi movie but also has a human heart. And we want them to meet ten heroes who they hopefully can relate to.”

Here’s the official synopsis for Eternals: “Marvel Studios’ Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.”

Chloe Zhao directs Eternals from a screenplay by Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo. The film stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.

Eternals opens in theaters on November 5th.