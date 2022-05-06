Marvel Fan Art Imagines John Krasinski With Rest of the Fantastic Four

✖

Marvel Studios shocked fans with their lineup for the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Their version of the Marvel group featured Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter, Lashana Lynch as Captain Marvel, Anson Mount as Black Bolt, Chiwetel Ejiofor as an alternate Baron Mordo and John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic. Fans were shocked to see the latter of the group appear as a member of the Fantastic Four as he's been fan-cast in the role for years. None of the other members of Marvel's first family appeared in the movie, but one digital artist has an idea of who could appear alongside Krasinski.

An Instagram artist that goes by @Spdrmnkyxxiii revealed a new design that imagines the super group for Marvel Studios. The artist casts Emily Blunt as Susan Storm, Dacre Montgomery as Johnny Storm, and he also gives us an idea of how he would bring Ben Grimm to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ben Grimm aka The Thing looks like he'll be mainly visual effects and he has the number four spray painted on his chest. Spdrmnkyxxiii doesn't say who he'd want as the character, but a lot of fans really want Seth Rogen in the role. You can check out the fan art below!

Previously, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron revealed that they never looked at fan castings while looking for who to cast as the Illuminati. Although, Krasinski was definitely an exception, as he was one of those names who continued to pop up around conversations of the Fantastic Four. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, we asked Waldron how they cast the groups key roles.

"Of course, I guess," Waldron revealed. "It's easy to be seduced by the cheap laugh, the cheap cheer, whatever. But that's never what Marvel or Sam [Raimi] were interested in. It was always about what's right for the story, what's right for Steven Strange, what's right for Wanda. It was never about fan service, really. It was like, 'If these Illuminati characters are here, they should be here because that's who's in the Illuminati in the comics, and that's who would actually be in the Illuminati.' That was our north star."

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on May 5th, 2022!

