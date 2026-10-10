One of the Rarest LEGO Spider-Man Minifigures Is Headed to Auction (& It Has a Very Special Comic-Con History)

LEGO minifigures sit in that sweet spot between LEGO and action figures. While they’re essentially LEGO, they’ve become collectibles in their own right, especially after the company started partnering up with big franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, and the like. Eventually, the manufacturer realized that these minifigures had their own market and started selling them individually as well. It became such a rage that event-specific LEGO minifigures became memorabilia on their own. Exclusive, limited edition versions were given away at Comic Con, which have in turn become collectibles on the reseller market. Considering that only a limited amount of them are made for these events, they have become extremely valuable in today’s collector’s market, especially the ones featuring big name crossovers.

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This LEGO Symbiote suit Spider-Man that’s about to go up for auction at Heritage is a great example. This minifigure, featuring Spidey in one of his most popular suits, was given away as an excusive prize at the 2012 San Diego Comic-Con. Along with all these factors, the minifigure was also awarded a grade of CAS 80, ticking off the holy trinity of collector’s items: belonging to a popular IP, extremely rare to find, and being in good condition. Add LEGO into the mix, and it’s a must-have for many collectors. However, this Symbiote Spider-Man LEGO minifigure is particularly special because it was the introduction to LEGO’s Marvel crossover. In fact, it was one of the first ever Marvel related LEGO figure to be given away at an event.

This LEGO Spider-Man Ushered In The Marvel Crossover

LEGO eventually went all in on the Marvel line, introducing massive sets like Avenger’s Tower and the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier from the MCU. As you’d expect, they became pretty popular among LEGO and Marvel fans, especially during the height of the MCU’s popularity. To think it all started with one minifigure at Comic Con 2012. An added bonus of this item is that it comes with the original card back it was distributed with, which revealed that LEGO will be taking a bigger leap into the Marvel universe. Since it didn’t come in any traditional packaging, this is almost the same as if the minifigure was sealed. With how much these Marvel minifigures have been selling for recently, you can bet this one will go for a few thousand dollars at least, especially since it’s Spider-Man in his most famous alternate suit.

This minifigure is so hard to come by that Heritage hasn’t even mentioned how many of them were created. Some digging revealed that LEGO created 1,000 of them, which is surprisingly way more than some other event-specific minifigures. However, it became so popular and coveted that it was also used as a LEGO VIP sweepstakes prize in 2021. This minifigure not only represents one of the most famous suits of one of the most famous superheroes of all time, but it also symbolizes one of the most successful crossovers LEGO ever attempted. With all the ingredients to become a Holy Grail, I’d be surprised if this minifigure goes for anything below five figures.