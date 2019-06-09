Avengers Super Fan Has Seen Endgame 103 Times In Theaters

One Marvel fan has entered the endgame over 100 times. Agustin Alanis on Twitter claims to have seen Avengers: Endgame 103 times and counting. To back up that claim, Alanis has tweeted a photo of himself holding a ticket with a different theater employee after every show. You can check out this Marvel fan’s dedication for yourself in the Twitter feed below. With his 103rd viewing, Alanis matches the repeat viewings of Tony Mitchell, the Marvel fan who watched Avengers: Infinity War in theaters 103 times.

Alanis is clearly doing his part to support Avengers: Endgame at the box office. Avengers: Endgame‘s worldwide total is now $2.730 billion, putting the film within $60 million of catching Avatar‘s $2.788 to become the highest-grossing film of all time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avengers: Endgame already passed Avatar to become the second-highest grossing film ever at the domestic box office. Endgame‘s domestic box office total climbed past $800 million over the Memorial Day weekend and now sits at $824 million.

“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” said Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, in a press release when Endgame had the first $1 billion global opening in box office history. “Though Endgame is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

“From the very beginning with Iron Man, all we’ve wanted to do was tell stories that brought these characters to life onscreen the way we’ve experienced them as fans of the comics,” said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. “That we’ve had so many other successes in this journey leading to this unbelievable result with Avengers: Endgame has been almost entirely due to the fans around the world who have supported us through it all. Our directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, and our writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, really brought this story home, and I am also incredibly thankful for our cast and filmmakers from across the MCU and all who’ve worked so hard to make these films the best they can be, including the amazing teams at Marvel Studios and Disney. And of course, without Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, none of this would have been possible.”

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo added, “We poured our heart and soul into Avengers: Endgame, hoping to tell a story that would inspire audiences around the world. Our family of cast and crew felt honored to be entrusted with bringing the Infinity Saga to a close. To Kevin Feige, everyone at Disney and Marvel, and the incredible, global community of fans – thank you.”

How many times have you seen Avengers: Endgame? Let us know in the comments.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.