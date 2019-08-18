Marvel Fan Turns Black Panther 2 into Popular Meme by Adding Storm

Black Panther 2 wasn’t announced as part of Marvel Studios’ upcoming Phase Four, but the follow-up to the hit film starring Chadwick Boseman in the titular role is inevitable. Recently, a fan took to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit to share a new take on the infamous “distracted boyfriend” meme in which a guy’s girlfriend angrily watches as he stares at someone else. This version is titled “Black Panther 2” and shows T’Challa ignoring Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and looking off at X-Men‘s Storm.

Since the Disney and Fox merger, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been eager to learn how the X-Men will be introduced into the franchise. While it’s still unclear, people are wondering what that means for T’Challa and Storm, who were married in the comics. While his bond with Nakia seemed pretty strong in Black Panther, there’s no official confirmation on whether or not Nyong’o will be returning to the franchise, which could leave room for the more comics-accurate romance. Of course, as of now, no one has been cast in the X-Men roles and they could end up taking a younger route like the last couple of X-Men films.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans commented on the post, clearly loving the cleverness of the photo:

“Like an antelope in headlights,” u/medyas1 joked.

“I don’t often laugh out loud but this got me,” u/ViolettaVie wrote.

“Considering Nakia is a villain in the comics, Black Panther ending up with Storm seems more likely and frankly much more interesting. I think it would be cool to see Nakia become a villain down the line anyway,” u/MichaelScarn_007 added.

Would you like to see T’Challa with an MCU Storm or do you prefer him with Nakia? Tell us in the comments!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.