Marvel Fan Creates Graphic to Compare the Avengers’ Screen Time in Endgame

Avengers: Endgame was finally released on DVD and Blu-ray this week, which means new content from Marvel fans has been flooding social media. A recent graphic shared to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a place “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU,” chronicles the characters’ screen time in the film by seconds.

“Endgame Screentime,” u/prashants985 shared.

Many people commented on the post to discuss the findings:

“When you see that 839 seconds. Feels bad man,” u/hulksbutt wrote. (They are, of course, referring to Black Widow’s death.)

“My heart went ‘oof’ when her number stopped ticking up,” u/ft_chaos replied.

“Could totally follow at what point in the movie all these switches were happening. It helps that I’ve seen it 50 times,” u/DedworthMean shared.

“This is cool, love getting something different finally,” u/StopSprashinMe added.

“The discrepancy between hero identities and real names is jarring me,” u/Hestiansun commented.

“One of my favourite little things about the MCU is so many people are just as likely to say Steve and Tony instead of Captain America and Iron Man. They’ve become more than just a superhero identity,” u/jay_1887 pointed out.

“We love him 3000,” u/TheRainRanger wrote.

“We love him 1997,” u/sam-the-corolla jokingly corrected.

