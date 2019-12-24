Marvel Fan Notices Odd CGI Error During Avengers: Endgame Thanos Snap

Even months after its release into theaters, Marvel fans are still obsessing over every frame in Avengers: Endgame and sometimes that leads to finding misfires. We all know that visual effects are among the most time consuming parts of modern blockbuster filmmaking, and to a certain point some mistakes are expected, which is probably why this one took so long to be spotted. An eagle-eye’d viewer on Reddit spotted an instance from the end of the film, when Thanos snaps his fingers before Iron Man delivers the ultimate mic drop of the MCU, which doesn’t look right at all when put under the microscope of home media viewing.

As you can see in the post below, the fingers on Thanos’ gauntlet don’t move in the way that they should. The bottom part of the fingers clip right through the palm as he snaps his fingers with a metal “clunk.” Naturally, even though this is clearly a mistake, this kind of error isn’t a game-changer for the highest grossing movie of all time as one commenter sarcastically replied: “Literally unwatchable. The MCU has really fallen off for me these past few days.” Watch the full clip in the player at the top to see it for yourself.

This same moment arrives literally frames (not even seconds!) after another error that fans have noticed about the sequel. In the scene, there’s a brief moment whereThanos looks directly at the thumb of the Gauntlet in the exact spot where the Time Stone should be sitting; however, he doesn’t notice its absence. Perhaps his hubris can be blamed for this moment, as the sound of him clicking a non-powered gauntlet is one of the best sound effects of the movie.

Despite these mistakes in the film, Avengers: Endgame has made the shortlist for the Achievement in Visual Effects Oscar at this year’s Academy Awards. Ahead of the final voting on the nominees in the category, Endgame is up against the likes of The Irishman, Gemini Man, Cats, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for Oscar FOld. Avengers: Endgame is also shortlisted in the Best Original Score category for composer Alan Silvestri.

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.

