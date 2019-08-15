Marvel Fan Shares Side-by-Side of Thor and Captain America Wielding Mjolnir

Now that Avengers: Endgame is available for home-viewing, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been sharing tons of fun content from the film. Most recently, a fan took to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a place “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU,” to share a neat side-by-side of Captain America and Thor both using Thor’s famous hammer, Mjolnir.

“I knew it!,” u/IronSPlDER wrote, quoting Thor from Avengers: Endgame.

Many fans commented on the post, which already has over 16,000 upvotes:

“Perfectly synced, as all clips should be,” u/TomTheDamnEngine wrote.

“Who would have guessed The Dark World would be such a significant reference point throughout Endgame,” u/Patton_Parnel pointed out.

“The parallels in these movies are staggering,” u/TrollerNoMore added.

While Chris Evans may have taken his final bow as Captain America in Avengers: Endgame, Chris Hemsworth will be reprising his role of Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. However, things will be a little different with Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) taking up the Thor mantle in the film. Hemsworth’s character has had quite a journey, with some major character changes being made during Thor: Ragnarok and Endgame. In fact, Avengers: Endgame co-writer, Christopher Markus, recently spoke about the journey Thor has taken over the years:

“Basically from his first movie, he is headed for the throne. He has all this burden of purpose on him. And so his arc in all these movies is learning to let go of what people expect of him and embrace what he himself feels he is,” he explained. “It turns out Hemsworth is a really good actor. He’s not just gorgeous, he’s funny. It’s [been] such a great second half of the MCU for him. I’m really, really happy that all came about.”

