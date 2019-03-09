Marvel Fan Spots ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Plot Hole

While we wait for the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, some fans are still picking apart Peter Parker’s first adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

One person recently discovered a major plot hole in Spider-Man: Homecoming, pointing out that Spidey didn’t take advantage of the vast resources at his disposal thanks to Tony Stark.

You could explain that in the heat of the moment, Peter wouldn’t have the immediate reaction to grab a plate number, but anyone who has seen enough cop dramas knows what needs to be done in a high-speed chase.

Perhaps Spider-Man’s detective skills will increase after his time working with espionage expert Nick Fury when Far From Home premieres later this year. Especially if he’s working with a wolf in disguise, as Jake Gyllenhaal will be playing Spidey’s “ally” Mysterio in the new movie.

Gyllenhaal addressed his decision to join the comic book movie franchise, explaining that it all came down to Quinton Beck’s portrayal int he Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s great. He’s a great character. It’s one of those things, people have asked me for a number of years, ‘You wanna do a movie like that? If you were asked to, would you?’ And my response has always been, particularly since being at Sundance, so many of the stories have always been, for many years since I’ve been coming here, character-driven, and that has always been my desire, is to find something in that space, that seems to match my skill and also my own honesty. And it just so happened that it does with that part, so I’m glad that people feel excited about it,” Gyllenhaal explained to the Los Angeles Times.

We’re excited to see how Spider-Man grows after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and how the entire MCU will be changed.

Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 5th.

