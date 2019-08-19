Marvel Fan Wonders How Loki Will Time Travel if He Only Has the Space Stone

There is a lot of speculation surrounding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it extends to brand new series on Disney+, especially when it comes to the further adventures of the God of Mischief in Loki. With actor Tom Hiddleston reprising the role in a storyline that spins out of the events of Avengers: Endgame, many fans have questions about how it’s all going down.

One of the biggest aspects revealed about Loki thus far has to deal with the aspect of time travel; much like in Avengers: Endgame, the title character will be bouncing around different eras in history. But there’s a major issue of how this could all happen, especially considering Loki only has the Space Stone to teleport to different locations.

So far, the only objects established by Marvel Studios with the ability to manipulate time are either the Time Stone itself, which is handed from the Ancient One to the Hulk during Loki’s escape, or a combination of the Quantum Realm and Pym Particles with a bit of expertise from Tony Stark.

Hiddleston himself teased what fans can expect when the new series premieres, revealing gratitude at the opportunity to explore new challenges with the character.

“It is a constant source of surprise and delight that these films have connected with people,” Hiddleston said in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. “I knew he was a complex figure. Intelligent yet vulnerable. Angry and lost and broken and witty. I thought it was an amazing opportunity and it’s grown into this network of movies. I could never have expected it.”

“Another exciting thing about being at this place at this time and goes back to the amount of characters we have and the amount of stories we could tell… When we announced ten movies and people asked ‘Well what about these other things?’ the previous stance would be ‘We only have a certain number of slots to make movies per year.’ That’s still true but we have another outlet that I think will be very unique and very special.”

During a recent interview with MTV News, the actor dropped some hints about the new challenges Loki will face.

“I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I’d have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it,” added Hiddleston. “You’ve got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can’t.”

Loki is currently scheduled to debut on Disney+ in the spring of 2021.