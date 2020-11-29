Marvel Fans Are Celebrating War Machine Actor Don Cheadle’s 56th Birthday

November 29th marks the 56th birthday of Don Cheadle! The actor known for playing James 'Rhodey' Rhodes/War Machine first appeared in the MCU after taking over for Terrence Howard in Iron Man 2 back in 2010. The actor has spent the last decade appearing in many more Marvel films, and fans are currently waiting to hear if he'll be popping up in the MCU again. Cheadle has been getting a lot of love on social media today. Fellow MCU actor, Mark Ruffalo, did a Twitter post in Cheadle's honor and he's not the only one.

Many Marvel fans have also taken to Twitter today to honor Cheadle's birthday. While some are paying tribute to Rhodey, others are celebrating some of the actor's other iconic roles. Some folks are also bringing up the fact that Cheadle shares a birthday with fellow Marvel star, Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away earlier this year.

You can check out some of the posts in Don Cheadle's honor below...