Marvel Fans Are Celebrating War Machine Actor Don Cheadle’s 56th Birthday
November 29th marks the 56th birthday of Don Cheadle! The actor known for playing James 'Rhodey' Rhodes/War Machine first appeared in the MCU after taking over for Terrence Howard in Iron Man 2 back in 2010. The actor has spent the last decade appearing in many more Marvel films, and fans are currently waiting to hear if he'll be popping up in the MCU again. Cheadle has been getting a lot of love on social media today. Fellow MCU actor, Mark Ruffalo, did a Twitter post in Cheadle's honor and he's not the only one.
Many Marvel fans have also taken to Twitter today to honor Cheadle's birthday. While some are paying tribute to Rhodey, others are celebrating some of the actor's other iconic roles. Some folks are also bringing up the fact that Cheadle shares a birthday with fellow Marvel star, Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away earlier this year.
You can check out some of the posts in Don Cheadle's honor below...
Love From Marvel
Military Veteran. Metal head. War Machine. Birthday boy!
Leave a message for Don Cheadle below! pic.twitter.com/1sYrqkq4Il— Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) November 29, 2020
Love From Showtime
Happy birthday @DonCheadle🎈🎁 pic.twitter.com/fVV9vmLmZi— SHO_PR (@SHO_PR) November 29, 2020
Rhodey Forever
Happy Birthday too Don Cheadle ( Rhodey) pic.twitter.com/GJwD1Hnye1— Team Downey (@TeamDowney1965) November 29, 2020
Vast Filmography
#HappyBirthday #DonCheadle, 56 today. Acting since he was 19 & a 2 time Golden Globe winner, his 1st role of note was Hamburger Hill (1987) & he hasn't seemed to have aged a day since. Some of Cheadle's best works are Boogie Nights (1997), Hotel Rwanda (2004) & The Guard (2011). pic.twitter.com/tSNvXptP4Z— All The Right Movies (@right_movies) November 29, 2020
Dream Team
Happy birthday @DonCheadle and late @chadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/VzapihQRAJ— Kakashi Hatake (はたけカカシ） (@realkakashii) November 29, 2020
"The Man"
Wishing the happiest birthday to “The Man” ... the one and only @DonCheadle ! Happy Birthday brother! https://t.co/VtR4RHSBB0— Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) November 29, 2020
Icon
HAPPY 56TH BIRTHDAY TO DON CHEADLE!! THE WAR MACHINE!! 🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/XShs0N0q90— Ren | Wanda Maximoff supremacy (@wandasflash) November 29, 2020
Hero
I'll never forget how @doncheadle wore a "Protect Trans Kids" shirt on SNL and made me jump out of my chair yelling "YES OMG GO DON"
Happy birthday to an absolute champ. 💙 https://t.co/2dHBXtXimz— Amanda Jetté Knox (@MavenOfMayhem) November 29, 2020
Proud Producer
November 29, 1964 — Actor and producer Don Cheadle was born. pic.twitter.com/WaqlHXSEHB— MoorInfo (@MoorInformation) November 29, 2020
Nothing But Respect For OUR Rhodey
Happy Birthday 🎉 to the one true Rhodey, @DonCheadle 👏 We know you're all about that superhero life 😆 but we hope you take a day off for some cake 🎂 #HappyBirthdayDonCheadle #WarMachine pic.twitter.com/z5pSMSvH1j— The Marvelous Madames (@MARVELMadames) November 29, 2020
A Gift
IT'S FINALLY DON CHEADLE'S BIRTHDAY
In order to celebrate the day of Cheadle, here is a png of him that you can photoshop into various wacky scenes and scenarios. Reply to this tweet with your creations and I might retweet some of them throughout the day
Long live Don Cheadle pic.twitter.com/YImY8CrebL— IT'S DON CHEADLE'S BIRTHDAY 🎂 (@Schaffrillas) November 29, 2020
Cheadle Thanks You!
thanks one and all for your happy born day wishes. let's glide out of 2020 and step into 2021 like ... pic.twitter.com/b9xNSh1VZH— Don "bruh, you lost" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) November 29, 2020