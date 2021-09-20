Marvel Fans Are Disappointed That Kathryn Hahn Didn’t Win An Emmy For WandaVision

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place Sunday night in Hollywood and what started as a hopeful and potentially exciting night for Marvel fans soon took a turn. Kathryn Hahn, who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, did not win for her role as Agatha Harkness in Disney+’s WandaVision. Instead, Julianne Nicholson won for her role as Lori Ross in HBO’s Mare of Easttown as many expected. While all of the nominees in the category were impressive and delivered notable performances, for MCU fans, Hahn’s loss was a major disappointment.



Soon after the announcement of the award, Marvel fans took to social media to express how they felt about Hahn’s loss of the award. Many felt that Hahn had been robbed while others were just disappointed, but put a funny twist on things, sharing clever memes or just fun reactions to express themselves and, perhaps, get a laugh out of their disappointment.



As for Hahn herself, she recently shared with Nylon her reaction to getting nominated in the first place, as well as the other nominations WandaVision received, including nominations for Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in the Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Limited Series or Movie categories.



“Oh my God. I was driving home from work. I knew it was happening around that time but I was driving home, so I had my phone around me but I wasn’t checking it. And then, it just erupted with a bazillion exclamation points from my dear publicist Bryna, so I knew it was good news. But I still didn’t know how many nominations the show had gotten. So I called her and she told me, which was just bananas. My head was just reeling from it and I immediately started texting with Lizzie [Elizabeth Olsen], Paul [Bettany], Matt [Shakman], Kevin [Feige], and everybody over there,” Hahn shared.



Read on for how fans are expressing their disappointment in Hahn’s loss at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

