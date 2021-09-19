Marvel Fans Want Elizabeth Olsen to Win an Emmy for WandaVision

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards kick off on Sunday evening, and viewers are eager to see who or what from the past year of television take home the trophies. One of the most-nominated shows in the proceedings is Marvel’s WandaVision, which is nominated in quite a lot of the Limited Series categories. WandaVision has already taken home several Emmy Awards in the technical categories, it’s eligible for a slew of awards in Sunday’s telecast — and fans are hoping that series star Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the series, takes one home.

In the time before the Emmys, Marvel fans took to social media to share their hopes for Olsen’s award choices, and also remark on her appearance in the show’s red carpet. Here are just a few of those responses.

Hexes

https://twitter.com/methyew/status/1439737684444860421?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A Lot

https://twitter.com/IblameJace/status/1439738446696914946?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Her World

SPOILERS

❗❗EMMY SPOILERS❗❗

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

ELIZABETH OLSEN IS GONNA WIN!!!! — 🕯david (@lizzieolsenson) September 19, 2021

Hope

Hoping Lizzie wins tonight! #ElizabethOlsen — ᱬ team witch (@aoumaximoff) September 19, 2021

Delivered

elizabeth olsen better win this emmy, wanda vision was my favorite show i’ve seen in a long time and she absolutely delivered — ✿ (@songbirdsues) September 19, 2021

Manifesting

Manifesting Emmy Award Winner Elizabeth Olsen — Abbie ✨ The Searcher in the Shadows (@AbiiMaryy) September 19, 2021

Please?!