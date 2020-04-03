Marvel Fans Are Beyond Excited About Captain Marvel 2’s Surprise Release Date

It’s been a full day of news for Marvel fans as Disney just released a new line-up of dates for their upcoming films. Black Widow has taken over The Eternals November release date, and The Eternals is now scheduled to hit theaters on February 12, 2021. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder have also been delayed. While none of this was especially surprising, one new date did catch folks by surprise in a positive way. Captain Marvel 2 officially has a release date, and it’s slightly earlier than we expected.

Turns out, the Captain Marvel sequel was originally going to be released on July 29th, 2022, but will now be hitting the big screen on July 8th, 2022. Not much is known other than the release date and the fact that the movie will be set in the present day, shooting down some ideas that it could pick up where the last film left off in 1995 and continue the story of Carol helping the Skrulls find a new home. Odds are the Skrulls will still be a huge part of the sequel considering the post-credits scene featured in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

With the hoard of Marvel news breaking today, Twitter has been abuzz about the change in release dates. Many people have taken to Twitter to discuss the Captain Marvel 2 news. Here are some of the best tweets from fans…

2022 Can’t Come (Higher, Futher) Fast Enough

CAPTAIN MARVEL 2 IN 2022 pic.twitter.com/XIqbW8DvHM — best of marvel women (@marvelwomxn) April 3, 2020

Silver Linings

at least captain marvel 2 is coming and we know the date pic.twitter.com/0ndGKakebZ — 𝖏𝖚𝖑𝖊𝖘. (@thorscaptain) April 3, 2020

Let’s Put Daisy Johnson In The Movie While We’re At It

captain marvel 2 – July 7, 2022 pic.twitter.com/XcWqgk6uQP — elias | 〄 𝗰𝗲𝗼 𝗼𝗳 𝗱𝗮𝗶𝘀𝘆 𝗷𝗼𝗵𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗻 (@etherealqvake) April 3, 2020

It’ll Go By Fast

Less than 2 and a half years until @captainmarvel 2? Okay, that’s actually less than I expected yay! #CaptainMarvel — Just Aaron (@JoanneArqee) April 3, 2020

2022 Is The New 2019

at least we’re getting the best phase 4 mcu movies (thor: love and thunder, captain marvel 2, black panther 2) in the same year pic.twitter.com/Nj3XIYtYv9 — liv (@chewsbaccas) April 3, 2020

Carol To The Rescue

Rise Up!

she’s coming back in 2022 Captain Marvel nation RAISE pic.twitter.com/bKmSr9d797 — ︽✵︽ (@brieIarsvers) April 3, 2020

Let The Countdown Begin…

826 days until captain marvel two!! pic.twitter.com/nHXAidkW5K — anthony أنتوني (@yodascarol) April 3, 2020

Marvel’s updated release schedule sees Black Widow arriving in theaters on November 6th. It is followed The Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 7th 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.